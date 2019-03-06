The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) 2019 MBBS entrance exam application process is expected to begin from today, March 6th, 2019. The JIPMER will be conducting the MBBS 2019 entrance exam on June 2nd, 2019. The registration will go on until April 12th.

The registration process schedule was released in August 2018 and more details of that can be accessed in this coverage. The institute will conduct counselling for MBBS entrance exam from June 26th with first counselling scheduled to be held from June 26th to June 28th. The admission process will continue until September 30th. MBBS course for 2019-20 academic year will start from July 1st.

The JIPMER 2019 application will be conducted at the JIPMER official website which is jipmer.edu.in. Here is how to apply for JIPMER 2019

Log in to JIPMER’s official website. Click on ‘Apply Here’ button for either MD/MS January 2019 Session Exam or DM/MCh January 2019 Session Exam, whichever is relevant. Follow the application process as submit the application.

JIPMER and AIIMS are the two institutes throughout the country who have their own entrance exams for MBBS. All other institutions in India conduct their MBBS admissions through NEET. The NEET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NAT).

Apart from the MBBS entrance exam, the institute will conduct entrance exams for MD/MS for the July session on May 19th, 2019 and those for MD/MS for the January 2020 session on December 8th, 2019.