Current Affairs wrap for the day: March 6th, 2019
SC fumes at Govt for using ‘Stolen Documents’ defence to resist probe
- The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the government for citing Pakistan’s use of F-16 fighter jets in the recent aerial confrontation to resist a probe into the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets from France.
- Justice KM Joseph questioned Attorney General KK Venugopal if the government would take shelter under national security when the allegations is of grave crime and corruption.
- A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph began the open court hearing.
- Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, who had jointly filed the petition, alleged that the Centre suppressed crucial facts when the apex court decided to dismiss the batch of PILs against the Rafale deal in December.
India Gives Proof to US on Pakistan’s Offensive Use of F-16
- India has given proof to the US about the use of F-16 fighters and AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile by Pakistan during its unsuccessful aerial raid targeting four Indian military installations on February 27, official sources said Tuesday.
- The US had reportedly barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self-defense and for anti-terror missions.
Three small bombs sent to London airports, rail station, says police
- British counter-terrorist police said they had launched an investigation into who sent three small bombs to two London airports and a major rail station on Tuesday.
Forbes Billionaire list 2019: Mukesh Ambani 13th richest person
- According to Forbes’ 2019 ‘World’s Billionaires’ list, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wealth surged from USD 40.1 billion in 2018 when he was placed 19th richest in the world, to USD 50 billion in 2019.
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again topped the list as the world’s wealthiest person with a net worth of USD 131 billion.