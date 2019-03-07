Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the written exam result for the recruitment of posts of Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticultural Officer in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service, 2018-2019 on March 6th, 2019. Candidates who participated in the written exam can check the result at tnpsc.gov.in.

Apart from the above-mentioned results, TNPSC also released results of written exam for Assistant Jailor in Prison Department 2017-2018, Statistical Inspector in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Subordinate Service, Mass Interviewer in Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine 2014-15, and Junior Analyst, Junior Chemist, Chemist and Archaeological Chemist.

All the result can be accessed under the ‘Results’ tab at the TNPSC’s official website. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the PDF with roll numbers of all the successful candidates. Here are the direct links for other results, that is Assistant Jailor, Statistical Inspector, Mass Interviewer, and Junior Analyst, Junior Chemist, Chemist and Archaeological Chemist.

The Horticultural Service 2018-19 written exam was conducted January 12th and January 13th, 2019. The Horticultural Exam is conducted for the recruitment of 74 Assistant Director of Horticulture and 101 Horticultural Officers for Tamil Nadu Horticultural Services. The successful candidates now have to go through the document verification process.