Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited application for 1,364 positions of Chakbandi Bookkeeper on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019. Along with the notification, the Commission also opened the application process. The minimum qualification for candidates to apply is 12th pass.

All interested candidates can access the detailed notification and apply for the Chakbandi Lekhpal position at UPSSSC’s official website, upsssc.gov.in. The last day to apply and pay the application fees is April 5th, 2019.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must have cleared the 12th exam to be eligible to apply.

In case all the other qualifications between candidates are equal, priority will be given to candidates who have served in Territorial Army for at least 2 years or received B certification from National Cadet Corps.

How to apply for UPSSSC Chakbandi Bookkeeper 2019 position

Visit the UPSSSC’s official website. Under ‘Live Advertisement’ click on ‘Advt No. 03-Exam/2019 start from 06/03/2019’. A new page will open, which will have links for ‘User Instructions’ and ‘Apply’ button against the relevant advertisement. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions before applying. Click on Apply and go through the registration and application process and submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

On the page where the candidates can apply, a link to check the detailed advertisement is available. Candidates can click on that to access the notification which has details regarding breakdown of vacancies, application process, qualification, eligibility, details of the job, exam pattern among others.