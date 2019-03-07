Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSSC) has released the admit card for the screening exam for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon under Medical Health and Child Welfare, UP on March 7th, 2019.

All the candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, upssc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 17th from 9.30 am to 11.30 am at various centres in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

The candidates will get the details of the exam centre from the admit card. Candidates whose photos are not properly displayed on the admit card are supposed to bring two passport-sized photos along with the admit card.

How to download UPPSC Dental Surgeon Screening Admit Card: