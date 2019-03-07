The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) 2019 on its official website - afcat.cdac.in. The common entrance exam was held last month on February 16th and 17th, 2019 across several centres. However, the cut-off marks have not been published.

As the mentioned earlier, the exam was held in several regions across India however, the exam in Jammu and Kashmir region was postponed due to curfew in the area. So the cut-off list will be published after the exam in J&K region has been completed, notification on the website states.

Candidates can visit the site directly to check their individual scorecard. On the website home page, candidates will have to login using their existing credentials. About the next the stage of the selection process, candidates are informed that AFSB date and venue selection will be available soon on the official website.

How to check your AFCAT results 2019

Visit the official website - afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on ‘AFCAT 01/2019’ under the ‘candidate login’ section You will be redirected to a new page, sign-in using the registration number Result will appear, save the same for future reference

Successful candidates who cleared the AFCAT 2019 are now eligible to appear for the physical and medical test. Selected candidates will be then recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.