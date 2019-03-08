current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: March 8th, 2019
SC appoints mediator panel for Ayodhya dispute
- The mediator panel consists of three members retired – Justice FMI Kalifulla, spiritual leader Ravi Shankar, and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.
- The panel will try to find a permanent solution for Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya within 8 weeks’ time frame.
- The decision to form a panel was part of a verdict announced by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer and DY Chandrachud.
Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan resigns
- He is expected to fight Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
- He was appointed as the state’s governor in May 2018 and was serving as a president of BJP’s Kerala unit.
- Presently, Shashi Tharoor is representing the constituency in Lok Sabha.
Soumya Swaminathan appoints as chief scientist by WHO
- Swaminathan as a chief scientist will lead the newly-formed division to strengthen the organisation’s work and ensure standards are being met.
- She has more than 30 years’ experience in clinical research in the field of HIV and tuberculosis.
- She will be the first Indian to hold this position and will be working out of Geneva.