SC appoints mediator panel for Ayodhya dispute

  • The mediator panel consists of three members retired – Justice FMI Kalifulla, spiritual leader Ravi Shankar, and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.
  • The panel will try to find a permanent solution for Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya within 8 weeks’ time frame.
  • The decision to form a panel was part of a verdict announced by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer and DY Chandrachud.

Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan resigns

  • He is expected to fight Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
  • He was appointed as the state’s governor in May 2018 and was serving as a president of BJP’s Kerala unit.
  • Presently, Shashi Tharoor is representing the constituency in Lok Sabha.

Soumya Swaminathan appoints as chief scientist by WHO

  • Swaminathan as a chief scientist will lead the newly-formed division to strengthen the organisation’s work and ensure standards are being met.
  • She has more than 30 years’ experience in clinical research in the field of HIV and tuberculosis.
  • She will be the first Indian to hold this position and will be working out of Geneva.