Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the list of recommended candidates and merit list for 2017 Police Sub-Inspector and 2018 State Excise Sub-Inspector recruitment today, March 8th, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared in the Main exam for the above-mentioned recruitment can access the details at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC was conducting the SI Excise 2018 recruitment drive for 33 vacancies and all the 33 vacancies have been filled. The 2017 SI Police had a 650 vacancies and 649 positions have been filled.

The SI Excise 2018 PDF can be accessed in this link and 2017 Police SI PDF can be accessed in this link. The PDF has list of candidates who have been recommended and cut-off marks.

MPSC also released interview schedule for 2018 Maharashtra Forest Services for 271 candidates, 2018 Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services for 9 candidates, and 2017 Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education for 39 candidates.

All the above-mentioned interview schedule can be obtained at the official website under “Latest Updates’ section, published on March 8th, 2019.

The announcements regarding the final result of 2017 SI Police and SI Excise 2018 recruitment drive can be founded in the Latest Updates section for candidates who have been shortlisted. Candidates are recommended to go through the announcement.