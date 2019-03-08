Mahrashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released the MAH MCA CET 2019 hall ticket today, March 8th, 2019. The entrance exam is being conducted for admissions to first year postgraduate technical courses in Master of Computer Application 2019-20 in the state of Maharashtra. The hall ticket can be downloaded from cetcell.mahcet.org.

The hall ticket is issued for the entrance exam that is scheduled to be conducted on March 23rd and the result is expected to be declared on April 15th, 2019. The application process for the MAH MCA CET 2019 was done from January 15th to February 28th, 2019.

How to download MAH MCA CET 2019:

Visit the MAH MBA CET official website. Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page. Enter the Registration Number/Roll number and Date of Birth/Password and Captcha image and click on ‘Login’. The Hall Ticket will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The candidates can check this link to access the exam syllabus. The exam will have questions from Logical/Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.