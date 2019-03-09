Periyar University has declared the PRIDE and UICP January 2019 results on March 8th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the Periyar University official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in to check the result. The revaluation process for both the exams were also initiated at the website today, March 9th, 2019.

Periyar University distance education programme which is called PRIDE exam was conducted in the month of January 2019. The University offers UICP courses to ‘offer job related programmes and to cater the industrial needs of the students’ exams were also conducted in the same month.

Here is how to check Periyar University PRIDE and UICP Jan 2019 Result:

Log in to Periyar University’s official website. In ‘News’ section click on the link for PRIDE or UICP result, whichever is relevant. A new page will open where candidates can click on ‘View Details’ under relevant result. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the PRIDE result or UICP result. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY format) and click on ‘Get Marks’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Students can apply for revaluation if they think they are not satisfied with the marks and deserve to get more. The process to apply for revaluation has been initiated for both the exams. The links to apply can be found under ‘News and Event’s section of the website.