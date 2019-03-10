Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur (CPEB) has announced final results along with answer keys for three of its exams. The board had conducted recruitment exams for Assistant Grade – III (District Court) 2018, Hardware Engineer in High Court (HCHE 2018) and Sub-Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) posts. The results have been made available at CPEB website – cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Candidates who had applied any of the above mentioned can directly visit the CPEB website and check their results online using their roll number. The board has released a notification in this regard which confirms that the written exam for Assistant Grade – III (DCAG18) was conducted on December 16th, 2018 that is Sunday.

On the other hand, examination for Sub-Engineer CSE 2018 was conducted for recruitment in 6 divisions at various Electrical and Mechanical SE posts. Lastly, HCHE 2018 exam was held on January 6th, 2019 for direct recruitment at Chhattisgarh High Court, Bilaspur.

Candidates who had applied for these exams can visit the CPEB board site to check the results for their respective examination. Alternative below are separate links for answer keys and results.

Sub-Engineer Recruitment Exam

CSE 2018 Electrical examination results, click here

CSE 2018 Mechanical examination results, click here

Answer key for CSE 2018 exam for both Electrical and Mechanical

Hardware Engineer in High Court examination

HCHE 2018 examination results, click here

Answer key for HCHE 2018 examination

Assistant Grade III in District Court recruitment

Assistant Grade – III (DCAG 2018) exam results, click here

Answer key for the Assistant Grade – III (DCAG 2018) exam