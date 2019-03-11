Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has released notification for Technician (lineman) recruitment 2019. The UPPCL has invited applications for from eligible candidates for 4,102 vacancies and interested individuals can start applying from April 1st. While the last date to apply is April 30th. Candidates can visit the official website - upenergy.in.

Candidates have to be of 18 years of age but below 40 years in order to be eligible for the posts. In terms of educational qualifications, individuals must have completed high school examination from science stream along with NCVT or SCVT certification in any of the trades – Wireman, Electrician, Lineman and Electrical.

While the application submission closes on April 30th, the last date to submit the exam fee is May 1st. Moreover, the exam itself has been tentatively scheduled for second week of May 2019. The examination will consist of an online recruitment exam in CBT mode.

How to apply for UPPCL Technician recruitment 2019