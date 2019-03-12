The much anticipated RRB level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released today, March 12th, and the application process will begin at 5.00 pm at all RRB regional websites. The notification can be accessed at the regional websites. The total number of vacancies for which the recruitment drive will be conducted is 1,03,769.

The last day to register for the Level 1 application is April 4th and the last day to pay the application fee is April 23rd. The candidates need to finish and submit the application on or before April 26th, 2019. The Computer-Based examination for the 2019 Level 1 positions will be conducted in September-October 2019.

Candidates can access the application link at all the regional websites they are interested in applying for. The candidates first have to register with basic details, which will generate the log-in identities. Then they would have to pay the application fees and then complete the application process. The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The notification has details regarding vacancies, reservation, exam pattern, exam syllabus, disability benchmark, selection process, and application process among others. The RRB is simultaneously conducting recruitment process for NTPC, Paramedical positions, and MIC positions.