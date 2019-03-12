National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised exam dates for few 10th, 12th April 2019 owing to clash Lok Sabha elections. Election Commission of India had recently announced the LS elections for 2019 that will be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19th, 2019. Now as few of the exams clashed with LS election polling dates, NIOS has decided to re-schedule only those exams.

The updated schedule/date sheet for Secondary, 10th, and Higher Secondary, 12th, examinations April – May 2019 has been uploaded on NIOS website – nios.ac.in. Along with that date sheet for 10th, 12th examinations for overseas exam centres has been revised and uploaded on the website as well.

Below are the links for both date sheets

Date sheet for 10th and 12th examination (Regular)

Date sheet for 10th and 12th examination for overseas exam centres

“We did not wish to postpone the entire exam as it would have delayed the results. To ensure the results are announced on time, we are just changing the dates for some exams which were clashing with poll dates. A revised time-table will be put up on the site for the students”, NIOS chairman Chandra Bhushan Sharma was quoted saying in a report by Times of India.

Around 3.75 lakh students from class X and XII appear for NIOS exams across the country. The results for the examination are expected to be declared in six weeks from the last exam. The results will be conveyed to accredited institutions immediately and will also be uploaded on NIOS site.