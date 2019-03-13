Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has declared examination dates for upcoming competitive exams that will be held this year in 2019. RPSC has released a press note announcing exams under eight different departments, the notification can be accessed online at - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Majority of the exams are scheduled between May 27th to May 31st, 2019. On the other hand, three exams for individual positions under the Education department will be held from November 7th to 11th. Candidates can visit the RPSC website to see the complete schedule or alternatively click on this direct link here.

However no other update has been posted by the Commission. Hence, we expect RPSC to begin the application process and publish a notification for individual exams soon. Candidates are thus advised to intermittently check the RPSC website for any updates on the advertised examinations. Candidates must also note that there will be four separate exams under the Agriculture department while all other departments will have singular exam.

Name of the examinations that will be conducted this year are as follows: Asst. Statistical Officer Exam 2018, Asst. Town Planner Screening Test 2018, Asst. Statistical Officer Screening Test 2018 (Agriculture Dept.), Protection Officer exam 2018, Asst. Agriculture Research Officer 2018, Lecturer - Sarangi Instrument exam 2018, Asst. Agriculture Officer Screening Test 2018, Technical Edu. Dept. Screening Test 2018, Vice President/Superintendent ITI and Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor Grade-II.