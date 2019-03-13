Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the result for the 2018 Primary Teacher Music, Librarian, Trained Graduate Teacher Miscellaneous, and Post-graduate Teacher on March 11th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination for all the above recruitment examination can check the result at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The examination for the position of TGT and PGT recruitment against advertisement number 14 was conducted on December 22nd and December 23rd, 2018. The answer keys for the all the examination were released on January 11th, 2019.

How to check KVS 2018 result:

Visit the KVS website. Under ‘Announcement’ section click on the relevant link. A new page will open where the link to access the result is available. Click on the Download link. The PDF document will have list of all the candidates who have made it to the final selection.

Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result for PRT Music, Librarian, TGT Consolidated, and PGT Consolidated.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) started the applications process for the recruitment to 8,339 vacant posts in August 2018. KVS was seeking to fill positions of principals, vice principals, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, primary teachers, and primary teachers for music through this recruitment drive.