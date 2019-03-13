British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal on Tuesday, forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.
Lawmakers voted against May’s amended Brexit deal by 391 to 242 as her last-minute talks with EU chiefs on Monday to assuage her critics’ concerns ultimately proved fruitless.
Problems with Boeing 737 MAX
Two deadly crashes in a span of less than five months involving one of the most modern aircraft in the market, the Boeing 737 MAX 8
Aviation authorities across the globe concerned and actions taken so far in the story linked here
Pakistan air force, army on high alert
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is on full operational alert with an entire squadron of F-16 fighters deployed along its eastern front.
Independent American satellite imagery with the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed direct hits on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, top defense and government officials said on condition of anonymity.
Stable inflation, slower production raise chances of RBI rate cut
CPI inflation accelerates to a four-month high of 2.57% in February, while IIP slowed to 1.7% in January
Data issued by Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) shows. factory output slowed to 1.7% in January from 2.5% in the previous month.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might likely cut its repo rate on 5 April for the second straight time this year.