Britain in Brexit Chaos

  • British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal on Tuesday, forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.
  • Lawmakers voted against May’s amended Brexit deal by 391 to 242 as her last-minute talks with EU chiefs on Monday to assuage her critics’ concerns ultimately proved fruitless. 

Problems with Boeing 737 MAX

  • Two deadly crashes in a span of less than five months involving one of the most modern aircraft in the market, the Boeing 737 MAX 8
  • Aviation authorities across the globe concerned and actions taken so far in the story linked here

Pakistan air force, army on high alert

  • The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is on full operational alert with an entire squadron of F-16 fighters deployed along its eastern front.
  • Independent American satellite imagery with the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed direct hits on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, top defense and government officials said on condition of anonymity.

Stable inflation, slower production raise chances of RBI rate cut

  • CPI inflation accelerates to a four-month high of 2.57% in February, while IIP slowed to 1.7% in January
  • Data issued by Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) shows. factory output slowed to 1.7% in January from 2.5% in the previous month.
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might likely cut its repo rate on 5 April for the second straight time this year.