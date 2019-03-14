The UPSEE 2019 registration and application process is underway and candidates have until 5.00 pm tomorrow, March 15th, to submit the application for the same. All the candidates who are interested in participating but have no submitted the application are suggested to do so as soon as possible. The registration and application process is underway at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE exams are conducted by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21st. The AKTU is expected to release the result in the last week of May after which the counselling process will be conducted.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated).

How to apply for UPSEE 2019

Visit the official site - upsee.nic.in Click on the ‘UPSEE 2019 advertisement’ link form the news and events section A new page will open up with links for both UG and PG courses New candidates will have to register before they can apply While students with existing accounts can sign in with their credentials Fill in the forms and submit. Save the same for future reference

The AKTU is also accepting applications for M Tech, M Arch, M Pharm, M Design courses from February 5th. The last day to apply for entrance examination for these courses is also tomorrow 5.00 pm. The counselling process for all the above-mentioned examination will be conducted in the months of June and July 2019, and the spot counselling will be done in the last week of July.