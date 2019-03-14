Nalanda Open University has released the admit card for the Bihar B.Ed. Distance Education Entrance Examination today, March 14th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website, nalandaopenuniversity.com. The Open University will be conducting the examination on March 17th, 2019.

The entrance exam is being conducted for 2019-21 B.Ed courses imparted in the state of Bihar through distance education through various institutions and colleges. The notification for this years examination was released on February 10th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was March 9th, 2019. Now the university has released the admit card for the same.

How to download Bihar B.Ed Distance Education exam admit card

Click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter the Mobile Number and Application Form Number at the required spaces and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The Nalanda University had conducted the B.Ed entrance exam through for regular courses on March 10th and the result for the same is expected to be declared next week. The result for the distance education exam is also expected to be released in the month of March.