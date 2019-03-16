Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released list of candidates who had cleared the written examination and now are eligible for counselling/certificate verification for the post of Group IV Typist, Junior Assistant and Group II Assistant recruitment. The list of roll numbers were published via three separate notifications for the examinations and are available on TNPSC site - tnpsc.gov.in.

The counselling for the Assistant post conducted under Combined Civil Service Examination-II (Non Interview Posts) (Group-II-A Services) for the years 2017-2018 will be held on March 25th. While similar for post of Junior Assistant/Field Surveyor/ Draftsman/Village Administrative Officer and Typists included in CCE-IV (GROUP-IV) for the years 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 will be held on March 26th and 27th respectively.

The original Certificate Verification/ Counselling will be held at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC Road, VOC Nagar, Chennai-3. Below are the links for results which include list of candidates selected for counselling.

Assistant Group II services

Junior Assistant Group IV services

Typist Group IV service

Candidates must note that individual intimation regarding the place, mode, date and time of Certificate Verification will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post.