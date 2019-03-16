Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released final answer keys for Gram Panchayat Officer, Village Development Officer and Social welfare Supervisor competitive examination 2018 on its website - upsssc.gov.in. A notice announcing the same was published earlier by the commission.

The written examination was conducted on December 22nd and 23rd, 2018 and the answer keys for exam conducted in two sessions for eight series of question papers has been upload on the website. The answer keys are available for candidates now and can be downloaded, however they will be removed after March 25th. Hence, candidates are advised to download the answers as early as possible before the last date.

After receiving objections from candidates over the answer keys, commission has found no objections as valid in case of first session of exam conducted on 22nd for paper series FA to FH. On the other hand, for the second session on the same day commission has considered candidate’s objection on six questions for the series BA to BH and has decided to award marks for the same.

Other details about the examination conducted on December 23rd and number of objections accepted, candidates will have to go through the official notification linked here. Also as mentioned earlier, candidates are advised to download the answer keys before the last date that is March 25th, 2019 from upsssc.gov.in.