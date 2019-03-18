Rajasthan BSTC 2019 online application process, now known as Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. admission entrance exam started today at bstc2019.org. Candidate who wish to seek admission in course will have to apply online on the official website on or before April 10th which is the last date. However the exam fees has to be paid by April 8th itself and only candidates who have submitted the fees will be eligible to apply till April 10th.

This examination was formerly known as BSTC but now has been renamed to Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (General/Sanskrit) entrance examination 2019. Only successful candidates who clear this examination will be able to apply for Pre D.El.Ed courses offered across institutes in Rajasthan. The date of the examination is May 26th and will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Here is the direct link to application form for candidates who wish to apply now. Candidates will have to choose the option of appearing of Pre D.El.Ed. General subject exam, Sanskrit subject exam or even both. Once selected, then candidates will have to pay the appropriate fee which Rs 400 for one paper and Rs 450 in case applicant appears for both. Only after submission of the exam fee, candidates will be allowed to proceed to next stage of application form submission.

As for eligibility, candidates who have cleared higher secondary examination are eligible to apply for this course. Additionally applicants should not be more than 28 years of age on July 1st, 2019. Other details about the selection criteria for different categories, admission process and more has been provided in the official notification linked here.

While the exam is scheduled for May 26th, admit cards for the test will be released seven days prior to the day of examination on official site - education.rajasthan.gov.in /elementary.