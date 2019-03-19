Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the Jammu division revaluation result for the 10th class 2018 winter sessions. All the students who had applied for revaluation from the Jammu division for 10th class in the month of January can check the official website for the result. The result is available at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE had declared the result of Jammu Division winter session 10th class result in the first week of January 2019. Students could have applied for revaluation and now the result of the same has been released. The result for Kargil and Kashmir division will be released soon.

How to check JKBOSE 10th revaluation result: