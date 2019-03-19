JKBOSE 10th Jammu division revaluation result declared; check at jkbose.ac.in
The revaluation result for the winter session of the Jammu division was uploaded on March 18th.
Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the Jammu division revaluation result for the 10th class 2018 winter sessions. All the students who had applied for revaluation from the Jammu division for 10th class in the month of January can check the official website for the result. The result is available at jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE had declared the result of Jammu Division winter session 10th class result in the first week of January 2019. Students could have applied for revaluation and now the result of the same has been released. The result for Kargil and Kashmir division will be released soon.
How to check JKBOSE 10th revaluation result:
- Visit the JKBOSE official website.
- Click on the link for revaluation result for Jammu on the home page under ‘Notification’ section on the left panel.
- A PDF document will open with details of revaluation result for all the students who had applied.
- One can click on this direct link to access the result PDF.