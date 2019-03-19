Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2019 application window will close tomorrow, March 20th, 2019. The candidates who have not yet registered for participating in the examination need to do so by tomorrow at the official website, ojee.nic.in. The exam is set to be conducted on May 12th, 2019.

OJEE exam is conducted for Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State.

The admit card will be issued on April 20th, 2019 and the result is expected to be declared in the first week of June 2019. The year OJEE 2019 will be overlooked by JEE Cell, Gandamunada, Bhubaneshwar.

How to apply for OJEE 2019:

Log in to the official website. Click on the registration button on the home page. Click on the appropriate form for registration. Complete the registration process which will generate a log-in credential. Use the log-in credential to log-in and completely the application process which will involve completing the application form, uploading photo, signature and left thumb impression, paying application fees, and taking the print out of the application form.

OJEE 2019 brochure is available on the website for reference, which interested candidates are advised to go through for more details on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, important dates among others. The syllabus for various exams is available in this link.