Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the answer key for Assistant preliminary exam on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC Assistant prelims conducted on March 17th, can now check the provisional answer key for General Knowledge paper - Booklet series A, B, C, D. Candidates also have the opportunity to raise objection over the answer key, if any, and send them directly to BPSC headquarters through post in the prescribed format.

The commission in a separate notification released on March 19th, invited candidates to register their objections directly addressed to Joint Secretary and Exam Superintendent, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru road (Beli road), Patna - 800001. The objection will have to be send via speed post and should reach the BPSC address latest by April 1st, 2019.

Candidates must hereby note that the answer key released today are provisional and hence are likely to be updated upon scrutinizing the all the objections from the applicants. Candidate answer sheets will be evaluated based on final answer key prepared by the subject expert committee. Here is the direct link to answer key for General Knowledge paper.

Objections sent only in the prescribed format will be deemed eligible, hence candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the notification and abide by the format given there. The notification also contains objection letter which can be downloaded and used by the candidates. Applicants must mention their enrolment number, full name, booklet series code and complete address on the objection letter. The prescribed format requires candidates to mention question number, commissions answer, suggested answer by the candidates along with source, reasoning and rational behind the suggested answer.