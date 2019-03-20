Elections 2019: How to change the address on your voter ID card online
Here’s the process to change your address on your voter ID card through the National Voters Services Portal online.
In case you have recently moved cities or states, the Election Commission of India has now made it easy to change the address online. When a voter moves from one constituency to another it is mandatory to update the address on the voter ID card in order to exercise the right to vote.
Instead of applying for a new voter ID card, you can now update or change your address online by logging on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in. The name of the voter is then transferred from the old constituency to the new one in case of transfers.
Steps to change the address on your voter ID card online:
- Log on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in
- Click on: Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC in case you have moved to another constituency or Transposition within Assembly in case you have moved within the same constituency
- Choose Form 6 if you have moved to another constituency or Form 8A if you have moved from one place of residence to another within the same constituency
- Complete the mandatory details on the form including your name, date of birth, state, constituency, current as well as permanent address
- Upload all your documents as mentioned, such as a photograph, proof of address and proof of age (documents like Aadhaar, bank pass book or any other official document should be valid)
- Submit the form online once you have uploaded all the documents
- You can track your application online through a reference number that you will receive once you have successfully filled the form. The electoral officers will then proceed with verification of your address
- On successful verification you will receive your updated voter ID card with the new address.