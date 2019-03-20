In case you have recently moved cities or states, the Election Commission of India has now made it easy to change the address online. When a voter moves from one constituency to another it is mandatory to update the address on the voter ID card in order to exercise the right to vote.

Instead of applying for a new voter ID card, you can now update or change your address online by logging on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in. The name of the voter is then transferred from the old constituency to the new one in case of transfers.

Steps to change the address on your voter ID card online: