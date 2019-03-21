Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released exam time table numerous direct recruitment notifications on its website - psc.ap.gov.in. The commission has announced dates of Screening Test/Mains (Online) for 32 such direct recruitment exams. Candidates who wish to apply or have applied for direct recruitment at APPSC can check the exam schedule directly from link here.

All the exam are scheduled to be conducted this year in 2019, however notification for few of the exams in schedule is yet to be released. But as per schedule, it ‘will be announced shortly’. The notification released by APPSC on its website also includes the number of vacancies against each post. As mentioned earlier there are 32 such posts for direct recruitment and number of vacancies can be checked from the notification directly.

“The Commission has scheduled the dates of Screening Test/Mains (Online) examinations in the respective Notifications. Owing to administrative exigencies certain dates are modified and revised schedule is already hosted on Commission’s Website”, reads the official notification. Consequent to the revision, the consolidated statement of examination dates of all the recruitments have been mentioned in the schedule.

APPSC is the state’s main recruiting body for positions, vacancies in the state departments. The A.P. Public Service Commission came in to existence on 1st November, 1956 with the formation of the State of Andhra Pradesh. The commission conducts Direct Recruitment under the Article 320 (1) of the Indian constitution. Direct recruitment to various posts are notified by the state government and accordingly APPSC conducts the examinations.

