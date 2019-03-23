Karnataka Bank has released the results for Probationary Officers recruitment on its official website - karnatakabank.com. The results are for the interviews conducted from February 20th to 28th, 2019, meaning the list of candidates who have cleared the examination will soon be sent a recruitment letter along with joining details. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can directly head to website and check their result.

In order to check the result, candidates will have to log-in using either the registration number or four digit interview call number along with date of birth details. Candidates selected post interview round will be recruited as probation officers at the bank.

How to check Karnataka PO results

Visit the official website - karnatakabank.com On the home page, scroll down till the end and click on ‘careers’ link Then go ahead and choose the link next to interview results for PO recruitment A new page will open, enter you details that is either registration number or Interview number along with DOB details Submit and your results will appear on the screen.

Moreover, a wait-list will be released by March 31, 2019 on the official website. This interview was the last stage of the recruitment process and selected candidates will be hired at the scale-I level post of PO. Earlier, a written exam was conducted on January 24, 2019.