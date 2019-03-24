Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today released the provisional score, question paper with responses and final answer keys for candidates who appeared for the 2nd stage CBT for ALP & Technician Posts. The scores and answer keys are available online on the regional website, while the notification regarding the same has been published as well, linked here.

The examination was conducted on January 21st, 22nd, 23rd and February 8th, 2019. All the candidates who appeared in this CBT were given an opportunity to view their question papers, responses and answer keys and to raise objections if any from February 18th to 20th, 2019.

After careful scrutiny of the objections raised by the candidates, the answer keys for all the questions of Part A and Part B have been finalised and the responses of the candidates in the 2nd Stage CBT have been evaluated, the official notification reads.

How to check your RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT final score

Visit any of the regional RRB websites Click on RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT provisional scores and final answer On the next page, enter your registration and DOB details and submit Your score will appear, save the same for future reference

Candidates will have to visit their respective regional sites to check the final answer keys, as mentioned earlier. It must be added that due to overload of users on the website, some regional websites may not display or respond immediately. However, candidates are advised to check the sites intermittently. Also here is the direct link to check final answer keys for RRB ALP CBT 2nd stage. Candidates must please note that the link will be available only till March 25th, 11.59 pm.

Moreover, the result containing shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot is likely to be published on or before April 6th, 2019. While, the Computer Based Aptitude Test is provisionally scheduled on April 16th for ALP posts.