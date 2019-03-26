Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the revised result for the 2013 Senior Grade 2 Teacher recruitment for English language on March 25th, 2019. The revised result was necessitated after a High Court decision. All the candidates can access the result at the RPSC’s website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC had declared the result on February 15th, 2016 but now a revised result had to be declared after the Court case. A total number of 121 candidates have been kept out of the new merit list but their selection has ‘not been disturbed’, said the Commission’s notice. The list of 121 candidates can be accessed in this link.

The Commission’s new result for the 2013 Senior Teacher Grade II can be accessed at the official website under ‘News and Events’ section. Alternatively, the candidates can click on this direct link to access the result. The PDF will contain the roll number of all the candidates who have been made to the final selection.