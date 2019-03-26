Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be releasing the class I admission first merit list today, March 26th. All the parents/guardians who have applied for admission for class I can check the KVS admission portal to check the merit list. The application process for the 2019 class I admission was conducted from March 1st to March 19th, 2019.

This is the first merit list for the admissions for class I for Kendriya Vidyalay. Depending on the vacant seats, a second merit list will be declared on April 9th and a third merit list on April 23rd, 2019. The admission process for remaining classes, that is from Class II to Class X will begin from April 2nd, 2019.

The merit list can be accessed at the KVS Class I admission portal, which is kvsonlineadmission.in.

The notification and registration under RTE and SC/ST quota for class I will begin from March 30th and will go on until April 6th. The full schedule as released by KV Sangathan can be accessed in this link.