Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results for 1st, 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2019 soon. As per report by News18.com, the results are expected to be released by second week of April. The Inter First and Second year examination for 2019 were conducted in February and results will be announced on TSBIE website - bie.telangana.gov.in and at results.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination held, as per the revised time table, from February 27 to March 18, 2019 for Inter first year and from February 28th for Inter 2nd year exam, can expect their results soon. While the results are expected in second week of April, the scorecards will be made available on the official board website immediately after the result announcement.

In the year 2018, the results were announced on April 13, 2018 and if the TSBIE follows it track, it will most likely release the results for year 2019 as will in the month of April. Please note that the result for the 1st year General and Vocational stream along with 2nd year general and Vocational stream will also be released on the same day.

This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same, News18 report added. IPE is being conducted since 1978-79 both at the end of 1st year course and at the end of 2nd year course. Earlier the Public Examination was only at the end of 2nd year.

The candidates are examined in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year and 500 marks in 2nd year in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year in MPC group, and 440 marks in 1st year and 560 Marks in 2nd year for the Bi.P.C. group.