Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) released the first merit list for Class I admissions today for the year 2019-20. The provisionally selected list of candidates who have secured admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya has been posted on individual school website. Also physical copy of the list will be posted in the school notice board. All the parents/guardians who had applied for admission for class I are requested to check these two avenues for the merit list.

Please note that no merit list has been or will be published on KVS official website - kvsangathan.nic.in or on KVS online admission portal - kvsonlineadmission.in. Instead merit lists can be accessed from school websites, for example KV CME Pune website - kvcme.org has the provisional list of candidates selected under several categories for admission to class I in 2019-20. Similarly other schools have uploaded the first merit on their respective sites.

The application process for the 2019 class I admission was conducted from March 1st to March 19th, 2019. As mentioned earlier, this is the first merit list and depending on the vacant seats, a second merit list will be declared on April 9th and a third merit list on April 23rd, 2019. On the other hand, admission process for remaining classes, that is from Class II to Class X will begin from April 2nd, 2019.

According to the official KVS Twitter handle, KVS had received 7,95,121 applications for more than 1 lac seats of Class I available in 1202 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. While KV’s are primarily for children of central government employees. Since the RTE Act, 2009 came into force, 25 percent seats are reserved for children from economically weaker sections and socially backward families under this Act.