The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has activated the link for Slot/Hall ticket booking a day ahead of its plan that was March 28th. Candidates who have applied for the Engineering Entrance Exam (EEE) or the VITEEE 2019 can now start their Slot booking at the official website - vit.ac.in. VIT is scheduled to conduct the VITEEE 2019 exam April 10th to April 21st, 2019.

Admit card for the exam will be generated at the time of slot booking and hence candidates are advised to be extra careful while booking the VITEEE slot. The slot booking schedule will be released on or one day before 28th March 2019. The password will be sent through SMS to all the successful applicants. Here’s direct link for slot booking.

It is the candidates responsibility to refer the schedule and pattern of exam given on the website and select the Exam date / session/ Venue as per schedule, without fail. Several other pointers in form of ‘instructions’ for applicants have been mentioned by VIT on its website, link here.

VIT has four campuses in India, and provides B.Tech courses for which the entrance exam is conducted. The campuses are located at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati (AP). The exam is a computer-based and a multiple-choice test and will test students on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and English. The exam will be for 2-1/2-hour duration.