Worried that you won’t be able to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019 because you’ve misplaced your voter ID card? Here’s how you can apply for a duplicate one.

The government of India issues a voter ID card once an Indian citizen is eligible to vote. A voter ID card permits you to cast a vote in elections at the regional, state and national level throughout your lifetime. In case of loss of a voter ID card, you need to fill an application form online with a few documents for proof, including a copy of an FIR that is mandatory to file after losing a voter ID card.

Here’s how to apply for a duplicate voter ID card online:

Download a copy of Form EPIC-002 to request a duplicate voter ID card from the state Chief Electoral Officer’s website. (see below for the list of websites for each state)

Fill in the form and attach all the required documents as mentioned in the form such as FIR copy, proof of address and proof of identity.

Submit the form to your local electoral office after which you will get a reference number.

You can track your application status on the state election office website using the reference number.

Once you have submitted your form, it will be processed and verified by the electoral office.

After successful verification, you will be notified to collect your duplicate voter ID card.

Here is a list of state Chief Electoral Office websites that you can download the EPIC-002 form from: