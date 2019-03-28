Worried that you won’t be able to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019 because you’ve misplaced your voter ID card? Here’s how you can apply for a duplicate one.

The government of India issues a voter ID card once an Indian citizen is eligible to vote. A voter ID card permits you to cast a vote in elections at the regional, state and national level throughout your lifetime. In case of loss of a voter ID card, you need to fill an application form online with a few documents for proof, including a copy of an FIR that is mandatory to file after losing a voter ID card.

Here’s how to apply for a duplicate voter ID card online:

  •   Download a copy of Form EPIC-002 to request a duplicate voter ID card from the state Chief Electoral Officer’s website. (see below for the list of websites for each state) 
  •   Fill in the form and attach all the required documents as mentioned in the form such as FIR copy, proof of address and proof of identity. 
  •   Submit the form to your local electoral office after which you will get a reference number. 
  • You can track your application status on the state election office website using the reference number.   
  •   Once you have submitted your form, it will be processed and verified by the electoral office. 
  •   After successful verification, you will be notified to collect your duplicate voter ID card.  

Here is a list of state Chief Electoral Office websites that you can download the EPIC-002 form from: