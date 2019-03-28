Navodaya Vidyalaya Class IX admission exam results declared; check at nvsadmissionclassnine.in
Parents can also check the details of documents that need to be submitted to fulfill the admission process.
Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya has released the result for the 2019 Class 9th admission entrance test. All the concerned parents and students can check the JNVST 2019 class 9th entrance exam result at the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in.
The official website also has released the list of documents and other details that the parents/guardians need to fill and present to complete the admission process. The document can be accessed in this link. It is advised that the parents/guardians carefully go through the details and to understand the process fully before proceeding.
How to check JNVST 2019 result:
- Visit the JNVST official website.
- Click on link to access the results. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page.
- Select the State, District, and Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The entrance exam result will be displayed.