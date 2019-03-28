Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalaya has released the result for the 2019 Class 9th admission entrance test. All the concerned parents and students can check the JNVST 2019 class 9th entrance exam result at the official website, nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The official website also has released the list of documents and other details that the parents/guardians need to fill and present to complete the admission process. The document can be accessed in this link. It is advised that the parents/guardians carefully go through the details and to understand the process fully before proceeding.

How to check JNVST 2019 result: