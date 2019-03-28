Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the preliminary exam for the 2019 Civil Judge recruitment examination today, March 28th, 2019.

All the candidates who have registered to appear in the examination can download the hall ticket from the website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

The MPSC will be conducting the preliminary examination on April 7th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment drive was released on February 2019 and now the preliminary examination hall ticket has been released.

The candidates can also access the notification released along with the hall ticket to get acquainted with the rules at the exam center which can be accessed in this link.

How to download MPSC Civil Judge Prelim Hall Ticket: