Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2019 admit cards have been released today, March 29th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, tbjee.nic.in. It should be noted that the admit card must be downloaded on or before April 9th.

The TBJEE 2019 exam will be conducted on April 24th and April 25th, 2019. The Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted on April 24th at 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, respectively. The Mathematics and Biology paper will be conducted on April 25th at 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, respectively.

How to download TBJEE 2019 admit card:

Visit the TBJEE 2019 website. Click on apply online button on the home page. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card can be accessed on the page which can be downloaded and printed out.

TBJEE exam is conducted for admissions for professional degrees offered by all the colleges and universities in the state of Tripura. The professional courses for which TBJEE is conducted include Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and Paramedical Courses.