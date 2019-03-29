Twitter has announced a new dark mode for its mobile platform which is being launched today. The text dominant platform is fixing the previously offered Night Mode which had dark blue shade. Today, Twitter is rolling out a truer night mode called Twitter mobile users.

In an official tweet today, the San Francisco based company said, ‘It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today’. The dark mode has been proven to be protective for eyes and at the same time it saves battery of the device.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

Users can change the settings of their Twitter application now to dark mode. In order to do that a user will have to go to the settings and privacy section of the app. Following that they will have to click on display and sound to be directed to a next page. Once on the new page that contains an option to enable the dark mode, enable that and choose the ‘lights out’ option to experience the new dark mode. Twitter has retained the earlier blue-ish themed dark mode which can be used by clicking on ‘dim’ option.

It must be noted that considering the benefits of the dark mode, a number of apps these days support dark themes, including YouTube, Google, Medium, Reddit, Google Maps and others. WhatsApp has also been reportedly working on a dark mode.