Staff Selection Commission yesterday released SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 vacancy details on the official site – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination held in 2017 can check the department-wise vacancy details linked in the notification here.

While the final result of SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 was declared on March 29, the skill test result was announced in November on 28th, 2018. There are 1,434 (185 for reserved category) Stenographer D posts that will be filled in various ministries through this recruitment. The notice also includes organisation name and pay band and other details for Stenographer Stenographer C, D Exam 2017.

A total of 601 candidates have cleared the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 2,267 candidates for Stenographer Grade D. Skill tests were conducted by regional offices of the SSC. Moreover, SSC had released additional result for the skill test where it announced that 16 additional candidates have qualified in Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 74 additional candidates have qualified in Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The official notification announcing the additional result was published on March 18th and is linked here. The Document Verification for the shortlisted additional candidates was held by the Regional Offices on 23rd and 24th, 2019.

