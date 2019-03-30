Food Corporation of India (FCI) had invited applications from eligible candidates for its 4,103 vacancies for 2019. The online application for the said vacancies began in March and the last date to apply is today that is March 30th. FCI is conducting the recruitment process for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typists, Assistant Grade II and III positions. All interested candidates can still apply for the vacancies at FCI website - fci.gov.in.

Please note that the vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1,999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions). Also here is the direct link to apply online for the vacancies. Please note that candidates will have to register first, link here, in order to start the application. In the table below details of vacancies are mentioned.

A candidate can apply in any one zone only i.e. either North or South or East or West or North East zone. Moreover the application can be submitted for only any one of the post code which is A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H and I within the zone. The online test for the recruitment will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams.

FCI 2019 Vacancy details Name of the Position Number of Vacancies J.E. (Civil Engineering) 114 J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) 72 Steno Grade-II 76 AG-II (Hindi) 45 Typist (Hindi) 39 AG-III (General) 757 AG-III (Accounts) 509 AG-III (Technical) 720 AG-III (Depot) 1771 Total 4103

The official notification states that the Admit Card for the online test indicating the time and venue of examination for each candidate can be downloaded from FCI site 15 days prior to the date of examination. The first phase of the recruitment that is the online test is tentatively scheduled for the month of April/May, 2019. Candidates, who are not able to generate their Admit Cards online, should register their grievance at - cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination.

How to apply for FCI 2019 recruitment