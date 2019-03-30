Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today announced the results for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) exam 2019 on its website - biharboard.online. Candidates who appeared for the 2019 examination can now check their results online.

BSEB had conducted the examination for D.El.Ed. from March 5th to 9th, 2019. The applicants can visit the BSEB official website to check the results. Once on the home page, click on the D.El.Ed/D.El.Ed (ODL) section. A drop down list will appear and at the end of the list is the D.El.Ed. result 2019 link with a ‘new’ tag flickering next to it. Candidates can also check their results directly from this link here using roll code and roll number.

How to check you Bihar D.El.Ed. results 2019

Visit BSEB official website - biharboard.online On the home page, click on the D.El.Ed/D.El.Ed (ODL) section A drop down list will appear, select D.El.Ed results 2019 from there A new page will appear, enter your roll code, roll number details and submit Your results will display, save the same for future reference.

The BSEB is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage. Apart from the secondary school examinations, the board also conducts departmental examinations such as Diploma in Physical Education, Teachers Training Examination and so on.