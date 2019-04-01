Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started the application process for PG Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2019. PGMAC process is conducted for admissions to courses offered by the universities and colleges in the state of Bihar.

The admissions to these courses will be done based on the NEET PG scores. The list of NEET PG for all the candidates has been updated on the website, which can be accessed in this link. All the candidates interested in applying for the admission process can register at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The application link was activated on March 31st, 2019 and the last day to apply for PGMAC 2019 is April 5th, 2019 and the last day to pay the application fees is April 6th, 2019. The counselling programme will be updated on the website on April 9th and the counselling will begin from April 11th, 2019.

How to apply for Bihar PGMAC 2019: