Uttar Pradesh Board examination result for the class 10th and 12th will be coming out, according to a report by NDTV Khabar. The report states that the evaluation process for the examination has been completed and the results both the classes is expected to be declared between April 15th and April 20th. The results once declared can be accessed at the UP Board’s result website, upresults.nic.in

The board had conducted the 10th and 12th class examination in 2019 from February 7th to March 2nd, 2019. The 12th board exam will start from February 7th and go on until March 2nd, while the 10th board exam,which also starts on the same day, February 7th, goes on until February 28th. Around 58 lakhs students appeared for the exam.

In 2018, the state board had declared the results for both the classes on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th is 72.43% and for 10th is 75.16%. Girls outperformed boys in both the exams with girls passing percentage for 12th being 78.8% and for boys 72.2%. For 10th class, 78.8% girls cleared the exam and 72.3% of boys.