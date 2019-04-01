Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi has started the online application process for Common Entrance Test 2019 at official website - cetdelhi.nic.in. All the candidates who are interested to take admission to Diploma courses in Engineering Technology and Occupational courses, in Modern Office Practice - English or Hindi, in Pharmacy or for lateral entry into 2nd can do so starting today.

Candidates must note that if they wish to appear for more than one test then they will have to submit separate application for each test. Eligibility criteria for all four tests has been mentioned in the official website and candidates are advised to thoroughly go through them before applying for any of the courses. Details about the institutes covered under the CET 2019, seat allocation and more has been given in detail in the notification linked here.

How to apply for Delhi CET 2019

Visit DTTE official website - cetdelhi.nic.in Choose the desired diploma course you wish to apply for and click on that link You will be directed to a new page, first make a new registration and then start applying Complete the application form with relevant details and then upload scanned photo & signature Pay the exam fees and lastly download the confirmation page for future reference

DTTE imparts technical education and technological skills through various courses of study at different levels. Full time diploma Courses in Engineering / Technology, Occupational and ITI / Secretarial / management based disciplines are offered at different AICTE approved Government institutes.