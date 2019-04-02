State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process Probationary Officers recruitment 2019 on its website - sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/careers. The recruitment is for 2,000 vacancies and the last date to apply for them is April 22nd, 2019. No more extension to edit or modify the submitted application will be provided by SBI after the last date, hence candidates are advised to submit their applications as early as possible and make changes, if any, before the last date.

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2019

Visit the official SBI website - sbi.co.in or bank.sbi/careers From the careers page of SBI, click on PO recruitment from the latest announcement section You will be directed to a new page wherein new applicants will have to register first in order to apply Login with your credentials and fill the application form Make the exam fee payment and download the submitted application for future reference

The recruitment process will be held in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Group Exercise and Interview. Candidates are shortlisted after in the prelims will have to appear for mains. Candidates shortlisted in the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises and Interview.

Call letters for the preliminary examination will be tentatively released 3rd week of May onwards, while the online preliminary exam is expected to be conducted on June 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th, 2019. A detailed exam schedule along with tentative dates for the Main exam and Interview along with date for final result declaration has been given in the official PO advertisement linked here.