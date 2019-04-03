Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released city allotment for candidates who have registered for BITSAT 2019 entrance test. Applicants can check their Test cities allotted to them from BITS official website - bitsadmission.com. BITSAT-2019 is a Computer based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

On the other hand, slot booking for the exam wherein candidates will be able to reserve the test date and time has been announced as well. Candidates can book their slots from 10 am onwards on April 15th. The BITSAT 2019 exam itself would be conducted from May 16 at various test cities across India and abroad.

As mentioned earlier, test date and time booking will begin from April 5th and candidates would be able to book their slot only in the test city allotted to them. Hence, they are advised to check their city allotment beforehand. Once slot booking process has been completed, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards. For further information, here is the direct link to BITSAT 2019 official advertisement.

How to check City allotment for BITSAT 2019