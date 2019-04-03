Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the date of Screening Test for the recruitment of Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service today, April 3rd, 2019. The PSC will be conducting the Screening Test of May 19th, 2019.

APPSC was supposed to conduct the screening test depending on the number of applicants. The notification stated that the Commission has received 16,130 applicants. Thus, a screening test will be conducted. The details of the screening test will be released in a future date.

The Commission had released the notification for the recruitment on December 4th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from December 10th to December 31st, 2018. The notification for the screening exam can be accessed in this link.