KPTCL had invited application for 3,645 vacancies on March 5th, 2019 and today is the last day to apply for 3,552 vacancies. Candidates who are yet to apply for KPTCL 2019 recruitment for Engineers, Lineman, Drivers among other positions can do so at kptcl.com.

Candidates who have already applied for the recruitment can visit the site and choose the company for which they want to apply and the test centre. The instruction for the same can be accessed in this link.

Earlier, on March 18th, 2019 High Court had put a stay in the recruitment process for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) position which had 96 vacancies. Thus, the KPTCL had to stop accepting applications for the position. The remaining position’s application is still underway.

The details of vacancy for various positions are as follows:

Position Vacancy Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 505 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 28 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 570 Junior Engineer (Civil) 28 Junior Personal Assistant 63 Junior Assistant 360 Drive Grade II 126 Junior Station Attendant 103 Junior Powerman (Junior Lineman) 1,769 Total 3,552

The positions are for KPTCL, BESCOM, CESC, HESCOM, MESCOM, and GESCOM. The detailed breakdown is available in the notification which was released on February 20th, 2019. Application process can be processed in either of the above-mentioned institution’s official website, i.e. kptcl.com, bescom.org, hescom.co.in, cescmysore.org, mesco.in, and gescom.in.

How to apply for KPTCL 2019 recruitment:

Visit the KPTCL official website. Click on the link to apply for the KPTCL positions. The direct link for the application is here. Click on the relevant link and proceed through the application process. Submit the application and keep a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The detailed notification has category-wise breakdown, institution-wise breakdown, reservation policy, application process, educational qualification for each position, eligibility, among others. Detailed notification can be accessed at KPTCL’s official website or alternatively, from this direct link here.