Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has declared the 2018 Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector with Bihar Police recruitment Main examination result. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can access the result at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 2,820 candidates were eligible to appear for the exam of which 2,546 candidates gave the exam. The minimum qualifying marks was 30% and 2,355 candidates have managed to clear the exam.

Of all the successful candidates, 724 were women and 1,592 were men. A total number of 25 successful candidates were differently-abled and 14 were Wards of Freedom Fighters.

How to check the BPSSC Steno Assistant 2018 result:

Visit the BPSSC official website. Click on the link to check the result for SI Steno Assistant Main exam. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result page. The PDF will contain roll number of all the successful candidates.

A total number of 6,952 candidates had appeared for the preliminary examination of which 2,820 qualified for the Main exam. All the Main exam successful candidates will appear for the skill test round of the recruitment.

The recruitment notification for the SI Steno Assistant position was released in April 2018 for 174 vacancies. Of the total 174 vacancies, 59 vacancies are reserved for the women candidates.